Williams-Sonoma Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Mar. 16, 2021 5:35 PM ETWilliams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)WSMBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.27 (+53.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.18B (+18.5% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects Gross margin of 39.7%.
- Over the last 2 years, WSM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward.