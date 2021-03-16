ZTO Express Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Mar. 16, 2021 5:35 PM ETZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO)ZTOBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- ZTO Express (NYSE:ZTO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (-10.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.27B (+29.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ZTO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.