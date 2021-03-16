Norwegian Cruise Line stock down on extending suspension of cruising by one more month

  • Operator of the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH -4.9%) further extends its previously announced suspension of global cruise voyages until June 30, 2021 to work through its come back plan to meet the CDC requirement.
  • Carnival and Royal Caribbean still pausing their U.S. cruising through May 2021.
  • Carnival estimated cruise industry to return to pre-pandemic levels until at least 2023.
  • Earlier today, JPMorgan raised their price targets across the industry and estimated within a year Carnival Corporation(CCL -6.1%) stock will sell for $33/share, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings shares will rise to $36 and Royal Caribbean (RCL -6.4%) will hit $110/share.
  • Trading momentum of the three cruise line stocks.
