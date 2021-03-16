Q4 Equity REITs FFO rise 11.3% led by retail rebound: Nareit T-Tracker
- As per the Nareit T-Tracker, funds from operations for all equity REITs surged 11.3% Q/Q to $13.9B in 4Q20 following a 10.3% increased in 3Q20.
- Overall REIT industry FFO was 16% lower Y/Y; increases in Q3 & Q4, however, reversed half of the declines that occurred in Q1 & Q2.
- Dividends paid rose 3% to $12.1B from 3Q20 levels; includes a 3.5% increase in dividends paid by equity REITs but a 0.2% decline in dividends paid by mREITs.
- Total dividends are down 28.8% Y/Y.
Sector Analysis:
- As evident, Lodging/resorts and retail REITs were most directly impacted by shutdowns and social distancing and thus FFO remains significantly lower from prior year.
- Sectors that support the digital economy - data centers, infrastructure, and industrial REITs - experienced a surge in business and FFO in 2H20.
- Office, residential, diversified, self storage, health care, and specialty, posted gains on balance in 4Q20.
- Investors are now shifting to cyclical sectors that suffered big losses in 2020; Retail, office, lodging, and residential have been strong performers in this year; in the past 6-months, retail REITs - (NYSE:SPG), (NASDAQ:REG), (NYSE:KIM), (NYSE:FRT), (NYSE:NNN) - have reported significant gains as retail shopping opened up and is expected to rebound:
- Office & Residential REITs - (NYSE:CIO), (NASDAQ:OPI), (NYSE:NRZ), (NYSE:ARR) and (NYSE:EQR) have reported gains higher than 30% in past six months.
Occupancy Rates:
- With improving economy in 4Q20, occupancy rates of all properties owned by REITs rose 80 bps, to 91.2%.
- Except office, all the other sectors reported gains in occupancy rates.
