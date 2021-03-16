Celcuity enters clinical trial collaboration in mid-stage breast cancer study
- Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) announces a clinical trial collaboration with the MD Anderson Cancer Center, Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS), and Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI), to conduct a Phase II clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of two targeted therapies in certain patients with metastatic HER2-negative breast cancer.
- This open-label Phase II trial will study TABRECTA, a c-Met inhibitor, and NERLYNX, a pan-HER inhibitor, in patients with previously treated metastatic HER2-negative breast cancer selected with Celcuity’s CELsignia Multi-Pathway Activity Test.
- Novartis will supply TABRECTA and Puma will supply NERLYNX, targeted therapies currently approved by the U.S. FDA to treat non-small cell lung cancer and HER2-positive breast cancer, respectively.
- Celcuity expects to obtain interim results 12 to 15 months after the protocol is activated and final results 12 to 15 months later. The company expects enrollment to begin in Q2 2021.
- Celcuity shares up nearly 13% after market.