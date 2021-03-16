Galane Gold to acquire Summit Mine in New Mexico and will raise C$9M
- Galane Gold (OTCQB:GGGOF) to acquire a wholly-owned subsidiary, the Summit Mine and the infrastructure constituting the Banner Mill in New Mexico from Pyramid Peak Mining, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Waterton Precious Metals Fund II Cayman.
- The aggregate consideration to be paid is US$17M.
- Company also enters engagement letter with Canaccord Genuity in respect of a C$9M.
- In connection with the acquisition, the company will offer up to 40.9M subscription receipts at a price of C$0.22 each; gross proceeds of up to C$9M.
- Palisades has committed to place a lead order, subject to pricing constraints.
- Net proceeds will be used to fund the initial cash consideration payable in connection with the acquisition.
- Offering is expected to close on or about April 8, 2021.
