Galane Gold to acquire Summit Mine in New Mexico and will raise C$9M

  • Galane Gold (OTCQB:GGGOF) to acquire a wholly-owned subsidiary, the Summit Mine and the infrastructure constituting the Banner Mill in New Mexico from Pyramid Peak Mining, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Waterton Precious Metals Fund II Cayman.
  • The aggregate consideration to be paid is US$17M.
  • Company also enters engagement letter with Canaccord Genuity in respect of a C$9M.
  • In connection with the acquisition, the company will offer up to 40.9M subscription receipts at a price of C$0.22 each; gross proceeds of up to C$9M.
  • Palisades has committed to place a lead order, subject to pricing constraints.
  • Net proceeds will be used to fund the initial cash consideration payable in connection with the acquisition.
  • Offering is expected to close on or about April 8, 2021.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.