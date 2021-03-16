Virgin Galactic powers higher after Truist issues bull call
Mar. 16, 2021 4:16 PM ETVirgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE)SPCEBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Truist launches coverage on Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) with a Buy rating as the firm is confident on upside.
- "We believe that as one of the first market entrants, with proprietary technology, vertically integrated operations, and plans for a consumer-oriented experience leveraging the Virgin brand, SPCE is uniquely positioned to capture share in the emerging commercial space tourism industry," reads Truist's bullish note.
- Near-term catalysts for Virgin Galactic shares are seen as the company demonstrates its capabilities through a series of testing activities planned during 2021. Next year when SPCE flights launch, demand is expected to significantly exceed supply, providing the company with pricing leverage and enabling margin accretion as the company scales its operations.
- Over the long haul, SPCE is seen capturing at least 50% of the global space tourism total addressable market by 2030.
- Truist assigns a price target of $50 to Virgin Galactic.
- SPCE +2.05% AH to $33.09 vs. the 52-week trading range of $9.06 to $62.80.