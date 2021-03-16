Coupa Software gains after Q4 profit surprise and record billings
- Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) shares gain 5.5% after hours on Q4 beats with revenue up 47% to $163.54M and a surprise $0.17 profit, which was $0.28 above consensus loss estimates.
- Subscription revenue was up 37% Y/Y to $134.9M.
- Calculated billings hit a quarterly record of $270M, up 49% on the year.
- Operating cash flow totaled $20.4M and adjusted FCF was $38.1M.
- The Q1 forecast includes $151.5-152.5M in revenue, topping the $149.4M estimate, and adjusted loss per share of $0.18-0.21 vs. the $0.03 loss estimate.
- Looking at FY22, Coupa forecasts revenue of $675-678M, in-line with the $677M estimate, and a loss per share of $0.23-0.27 vs. the $0.36 consensus.
