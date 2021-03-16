Coupa Software gains after Q4 profit surprise and record billings

  • Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) shares gain 5.5% after hours on Q4 beats with revenue up 47% to $163.54M and a surprise $0.17 profit, which was $0.28 above consensus loss estimates.
  • Subscription revenue was up 37% Y/Y to $134.9M.
  • Calculated billings hit a quarterly record of $270M, up 49% on the year.
  • Operating cash flow totaled $20.4M and adjusted FCF was $38.1M.
  • The Q1 forecast includes $151.5-152.5M in revenue, topping the $149.4M estimate, and adjusted loss per share of $0.18-0.21 vs. the $0.03 loss estimate.
  • Looking at FY22, Coupa forecasts revenue of $675-678M, in-line with the $677M estimate, and a loss per share of $0.23-0.27 vs. the $0.36 consensus.
  • Press release.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.