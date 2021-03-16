Bally's rolls into Virginia with sports betting
Mar. 16, 2021
- Bally's Corporation (NYSE:BALY) announces that it was awarded a temporary sports wagering permit to conduct online sports betting in Virginia.
- The casino operator says the temporary permit provides it with significant opportunities to showcase its best-in-class sports betting platform, augment its player database through the addition of Virginia-based sports fans and contribute to the goal of becoming the leader in the U.S. sports betting market.
- The announcement also marks Bally's entry into the attractive Virginia gaming market, expanding the Company's national presence into 13 states once all pending acquisitions are completed, including CO, DE, IL, IA, IN, LA, MO, MS, NJ, NV, PA, RI, and VA.
