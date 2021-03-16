City National Bank, a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada names new finance chief

  • City National Bank, a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) with $75.8B in assets announces that John H. Bai will join the company as CFO, effective May 1.
  • He will report to Kelly Coffey, CEO of City National, and Rod Bolger, CFO of Royal Bank of Canada.
  • Christopher J. Carey, currently the CFO of City National, is retiring from the role.
  • As CFO, Bai will oversee the finance, accounting and treasury functions at City National, as well as asset and liability management, corporate development, insurance, corporate real estate, and banking operations and investment services and will also serve as a member of the company’s Executive Committee and Strategy and Planning Committee.
