Callon Petroleum CFO Ulm retires

Mar. 16, 2021 4:28 PM ETCallon Petroleum Company (CPE)CPEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) says Senior VP and CFO Jim Ulm will retire in May due to "personal and health reasons," after serving in the role since December 2017.
  • In his 35-year energy career, Ulm previously was founder and managing partner of New Vista Energy Partners, after serving as CFO for three private companies, including with Fieldwood Energy.
  • Callon's high amount of leverage makes its share price quite sensitive to changes in oil prices, with a $1/bbl change in longer-term oil prices resulting in a ~$2 change in Callon's share price, Elephant Analytics writes in a neutral analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.
