CrowdStrike reports upside Q4 results as ARR crosses $1B mark
Mar. 16, 2021 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD)
- CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) shares gain 2.9% after Q4 beats with record new ARR and largely upside forecasts for the next quarter and fiscal year
- Revenue was up 74% on the year to $264.93M and EPS was $0.14, six cents above consensus.
- Subscription revenue was up 77% to $244.7M.
- ARR topped $1B, driven by record net new ARR of $143M.
- Subscription gross margin improved from 77% in last year's quarter to 80%.
- Cash from operating activities totaled $114.5M with FCF of $97.4M.
- “Throughout the fiscal year our record topline performance and strong execution resulted in significant gains in operating leverage and profitability on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis. We are exiting the year with record subscription gross margin at the high end of our target model and record operating and free cash flow," CFO Burt Podbere.
- For Q1, CrowdStrike expects revenue of $287.8-292.1M of revenue, above the $268.44M estimate, and $0.05-0.06 EPS versus the $0.04 consensus.
- For the year, CrowdStrike sees revenue of $1.31-1.32B, above the $1.22B estimate, and EPS of $0.27-0.30, below the $0.33 estimate.
