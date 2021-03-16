Bill Gross made $10 million selling GameStop options
Mar. 16, 2021 4:37 PM ETGameStop Corp. (GME)GMEBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor124 Comments
- Legendary bond trader Bill Gross says he bet against GameStop (NYSE:GME) and the Reddit crowd as shares saw their phenomenal rise and fall, eventually netting $10M.
- “I got in with options like a good Robinhood trader, I guess," Gross told Bloomberg TV.
- Gross says he "got in too early," was down by $10M, but eventually came out ahead.
- The Pimco founder is still in the trade, as well.
- “I’m still selling call options at $250 and $300,” he says. “I think this is the perfect opportunity for options sellers, not buyers, to take advantage.”
- Gross says he was short the 10-year Treasury as it sold off and the yield climbed above 1.6% and he is still short 10-year futures. He adds he sees an inflation number that will have the Federal Reserve second-guessing its new policy to let inflation run hot.
- “Inflation, you know, currently below 2% now is not going be below 2% in the next few months,” he says. “I see a 3% to 4% number ahead of us.”
- GameStop closed down more than 5% today, but had been down much more intraday, while other Reddit favorites like AMC and Koss also fell.