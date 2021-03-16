Smartsheet shares climb after Q4 beats with upside sales forecasts

Mar. 16, 2021 4:41 PM ETSmartsheet Inc. (SMAR)SMARBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
  • Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) shares are up 3.5% after beating Q4 estimates on the top and bottom lines and guiding upside sales forecasts for the next quarter and year.
  • Revenue was up 40% Y/Y to $109.87M. The $0.04 loss per share topped estimates by $0.09.
  • Subscription revenue increased 42% to $101.1M, and professional services sales were up 18%.
  • Calculated billings were up 49% to $151.2M.
  • Operating cash flow was $15.2M with FCF of $9.9M.
  • Q1 guidance includes revenue of $111-112M (consensus: $108.97M), calculated billings of $118-119M, and a loss per share of $0.14-0.15 (consensus: $0.12 loss).
  • For FY22, the company forecasts $500-505M in revenue (consensus: $488.7M), calculated billings of $580-585M, and loss per share of $0.36-0.44 (consensus: $0.42 loss).
  • Press release.
