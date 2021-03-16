Fluent dips 3.2% after mostly in-line Q4 results
- Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) has turned 3.2% lower in choppy trading after hours following its Q4 earnings, where results came in at the high end of company guidance ranges.
- Revenue ticked up 2.5% to $81.99M, essentially meeting expectations, and GAAP net income was just above break-even at $0.2M.
- Media margin rose nearly 22% to $32M, making up 39% of revenue.
- EBITDA was $11.1M and 13.6% of revenue.
- "Our results for the quarter and the full year reflect significant strides on the advertiser side of our business, adding and fortifying strategic partnerships with major brands, which in turn enhances the value of Fluent’s brand equity," says CEO Ryan Schulke.
- The company says strategic client relationships are driving strong demand on its performance marketplace; monetization is up twofold in 2020 (Q4 vs. Q1) and remains robust in this quarter; its Traffic Quality Initiative is reducing revenue during a transition to a higher value strategy; and Winopoly contact center capability is exceeding expectations with quick scaling.
