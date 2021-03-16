Oxford Lane Capital announces redemption of 7.50% series 2023 term preferred stock
Mar. 16, 2021 5:03 PM ETOxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% PF TRM 24 (OXLCM), OXLC, OXLCOOXLC, OXLCOBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA3 Comments
- Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) calls for redemption of all issued and outstanding shares of the company’s 7.50% Series 2023 Term Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:OXLCO).
- The company will redeem all ~2.3M shares on April 15, 2021, for a redemption price of $25 per share plus ~$0.073, which represents the accrued but unpaid dividends per share from April 1, 2021.
- Redemption price of $25.08 per share or aggregate redemption price of ~$57.2M.
- The shares will be de-listed from the NASDAQ on April 1, 2021.
- Correction note: The original post was tagged to incorrect ticker.
