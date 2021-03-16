Activision cuts 50 employees from esports as it reshapes amid pandemic
Mar. 16, 2021 6:57 PM ETActivision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)ATVIBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) has laid off about 50 employees in its esports division, in what it characterized as a necessary response to the pandemic.
- The unit - which runs the Overwatch League and Call of Duty League - is looking at a future where the business will be less dependent on live events, the company's Tony Petitti tells SBJ.
- The company won't move 100% away from live events, and will look to get back to them, but its two leagues have departed from home/away events to ones running entirely online - and that could dominate the leagues well into the future.
- "We learned a lot last year in terms of how the leagues can be structured for online play, and we’ll look to carry forward the best practices from that,” Petitti says.
- The Call of Duty League (already in its 2021 season) has seen some growth in key performance indicators, Petitti says, and the company wants to spend more in areas where it feels it can drive higher engagement, viewership and returns. The Overwatch League starts its 2021 season next month.