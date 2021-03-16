Portland General upped, Pinnacle West cut at Goldman
- Portland General Electric (POR -1.3%) is upgraded to Neutral from Sell with a $49 price target at Goldman Sachs, which sees its recent challenges including COVID-related financial impacts and recent wildfire and winter events normalizing, and the company's long-term 4%-5% EPS compound annual growth rate as largely intact.
- While the magnitude of costs related to the February winter storm remains uncertain, Goldman thinks Oregon regulators likely will allow for deferral for future recovery which should not impact earnings directly.
- Meanwhile, Goldman downgrades Pinnacle West (PNW -1.0%) to Neutral from Buy with an $85 price target, believing Arizona's challenging regulatory environment could weigh on the company's ability to properly execute on its investments focused on generation fleet transformation.
- Goldman sees potential risks from the prolonged Arizona rate case process, along with potential equity needs as near-term overhangs on the stock.
- Pinnacle West recently was upgraded to Buy at Siebert Williams Shank, which said the shares were "heavily discounted."