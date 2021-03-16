Tetra Technologies wins $2B Air Force global engineering services contract
Mar. 16, 2021
- Tetra Technologies (NASDAQ:TTEK) says it won a potential $2B multiple-award contract from the U.S. Air Force for global engineering services in support of sustainment, restoration and modernization of military facilities and infrastructure.
- The company says the AE NEXT 2021 contract requires Tetra Tech to provide offerings for characterization studies, advanced data analytics, planning and asset management to support Air Force facilities and infrastructure worldwide.
