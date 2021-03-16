Nornickel cuts production forecast 15%-20% as flooded mine restarts delayed

  • Norilsk Nickel (OTCPK:NILSY -4.2%) says it will take at least 3-4 months to fully restart two of its Siberian mines because of flooding, even as it implements a plan to stop the inflow of groundwater.
  • As a result, the Russian miner expects its 2021 production of nickel, copper, platinum and palladium to fall 15%-20% below its original guidance.
  • The surprise setback pushed platinum and palladium prices higher, with the latter soaring as much as 5% to its highest in more than a year.
  • Nornickel says the flooding will cause its nickel production to miss 2021 production guidance by 35K metric tons, copper by 65K mt and platinum groups metals by 710K troy oz.
  • ETFs: PPLT, PALL, CPER, JJCTF, PLTM, JJN, JJC
  • Nornickel partly suspended operations at its Oktyabrsky and Taimyrsky mines on Feb. 24 after detecting subterranean water flowing into one of them.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.