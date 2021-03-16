Nornickel cuts production forecast 15%-20% as flooded mine restarts delayed
- Norilsk Nickel (OTCPK:NILSY -4.2%) says it will take at least 3-4 months to fully restart two of its Siberian mines because of flooding, even as it implements a plan to stop the inflow of groundwater.
- As a result, the Russian miner expects its 2021 production of nickel, copper, platinum and palladium to fall 15%-20% below its original guidance.
- The surprise setback pushed platinum and palladium prices higher, with the latter soaring as much as 5% to its highest in more than a year.
- Nornickel says the flooding will cause its nickel production to miss 2021 production guidance by 35K metric tons, copper by 65K mt and platinum groups metals by 710K troy oz.
- ETFs: PPLT, PALL, CPER, JJCTF, PLTM, JJN, JJC
- Nornickel partly suspended operations at its Oktyabrsky and Taimyrsky mines on Feb. 24 after detecting subterranean water flowing into one of them.