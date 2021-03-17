Another GameStop hearing on tap as retail traders await stimulus
- Retail sales fell by a whopping 3% in February from the revised 7.6% advance seen in January, but climbed 6.3% on a year-over-year comparison. Harsh winter weather and the timing of stimulus checks were big factors in the monthly drop that caught economists off-guard, though much of that money is expected to head into the stock market when it arrives. In fact, retail investors are likely to buy almost $3B worth of equities when the payments are transferred, according to Vanda Research. That would be around $1.5B more than the typical daily inflow over the previous month and represent "by far the largest single day of buying from retail ever."
- Bigger picture: The coming stimulus deluge highlights the increasingly large role retail investors are playing in the world's biggest equity market. It could also set the stage of another retail trading frenzy, though GameStop (NYSE:GME), the poster-WSB/Reddit stock, fell for a second day on Tuesday, leaving it on pace for its worst two days in more than a month.
- This is all happening ahead of the latest Congressional hearing on retail investing and short selling. The House Financial Services Committee will continue its investigation into the short squeeze of meme stocks that occurred in late January, convening seven expert witnesses to weigh in with proposals to reform U.S. market structure. That could help the system avoid a repeat of the events, when Robinhood (RBNHD) and other retail brokers restricted purchases of popular stocks to manage a surge in clearinghouse demands for collateral.
- Go deeper: Expect the discussion to center around "payment for order flow," regulations between public exchanges and topics surrounding "gamification" of investing. Witnesses include Michael Blaugrund, COO of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:ICE), as well as Michael Piwowar, executive director at the Milken Institute and former acting chair of the SEC.
- The hearing goes live at 10 a.m. ET. See the live webcast here.