IMAX raises $200M debt capital

Mar. 17, 2021 5:52 AM ETIMAX Corporation (IMAX)IMAXBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has priced $200M of 0.500% convertible senior unsecured notes due April 1, 2026 in a private offering.
  • Offering is expected to close on March 19, 2021.
  • Initial purchasers granted an option to purchase up to an additional $30M of notes.
  • Interest will be payable payable semi-annually in arrears on April 1 and October 1 of each year, beginning on October 1, 2021.
  • Net proceeds to be ~$193.3M (or ~$222.5M if the initial purchasers fully exercise their option), of which ~$150M will be used to repay outstanding indebtedness under its credit facility and the remainder for working capital or other general corporate purposes.
