Bilibili launches 25M Class Z shares in Hong Kong public offering
Mar. 17, 2021 6:13 AM ETBilibili Inc. (BILI)BILI, BIDUBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Chinese video platform Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) -1.3% premarket, to offer 25M Class Z ordinary shares, listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock code “9626.”
- The offering initially comprises 750K offer shares under the Hong Kong Public Offering and 24.25M for the international offering, representing ~3% and 97% of the total offering.
- International underwriters over-allotment is an additional 3.75M Class Z ordinary shares.
- The offer price for the Hong Kong Public offering will be no more than HK$988/share and price for the International offering tranche may be set higher than the Maximum Offer Price on or about March 23, 2021.
- Net proceeds will be used for content to support its healthy and high-quality user growth, ever-growing content ecosystem and development of its community; research and development to improve its user experience and strengthen its user-centric commercialization capabilities; sales and marketing, primarily to fuel the company’s user growth and to raise its brand awareness; and general corporate purposes and working capital needs.
- Last week, Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) filed updated documents for second listing in Hong Kong.