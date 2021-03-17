Lumentum sweetens offer for Coherent, edging above II-VI's bid
Mar. 17, 2021 6:17 AM ETLumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE), COHRLITE, COHRBy: SA News Team15 Comments
- Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) revises bid to acquire Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) for a transaction value of $6.9B, whereby each Coherent holder will receive $220/share in cash and 0.61 shares of Lumentum common stock, translating into total value of $275/share.
- The company revised its offer to counter II-VI's (NASDAQ:IIVI) offer of $195 in cash and 1 II-VI share per Coherent share.
- LITE to finance the cash portion of the transaction through a combination of cash on hand from the combined company's balance sheet, $3.25B in new debt financing from a fully committed Term Loan B and the $1B equity investment from Silver Lake.
- "Based on additional work, we are confident that we can meaningfully exceed our prior synergy estimates and have identified an estimated $219 million to $244 million of annual run-rate synergies," said Alan Lowe, Lumentum President and CEO.
- COHR shares are up 5.4% pre-market. IIVI is flat and LITE is down 0.95%.
