Lumentum sweetens offer for Coherent, edging above II-VI's bid

  • Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) revises bid to acquire Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) for a transaction value of $6.9B, whereby each Coherent holder will receive $220/share in cash and 0.61 shares of Lumentum common stock, translating into total value of $275/share.
  • The company revised its offer to counter II-VI's (NASDAQ:IIVI) offer of $195 in cash and 1 II-VI share per Coherent share.
  • LITE to finance the cash portion of the transaction through a combination of cash on hand from the combined company's balance sheet, $3.25B in new debt financing from a fully committed Term Loan B and the $1B equity investment from Silver Lake.
  • "Based on additional work, we are confident that we can meaningfully exceed our prior synergy estimates and have identified an estimated $219 million to $244 million of annual run-rate synergies," said Alan Lowe, Lumentum President and CEO.
  • COHR shares are up 5.4% pre-market. IIVI is flat and LITE is down 0.95%.
  • Press Release
  • Previously (March 10): Coherent favors Lumentum bid's after revised merger agreement
