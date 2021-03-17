Coinbase registers 114M shares ahead of IPO
Mar. 17, 2021 6:40 AM ET By: Niloofer Shaikh
- Coinbase Global (COIN) has filed to resell up to 114,850,769 shares of Class A common stock by the stockholders.
- The move comes ahead of a direct public listing. No date for that is given, but it is expected within weeks.
- The company is said to be valued at $90B in private auction, based on $350/share.
- Coinbase booked $1.28B in revenue vs. year-ago $533.7M and adjusted EBITDA of $527M vs. year-ago $24M for FY2020.
- The company reports ~43M retail users, 7,000 institutions, and 115,000 ecosystem partners in over 100 countries.
