Coinbase registers 114M shares ahead of IPO

  • Coinbase Global (COIN) has filed to resell up to 114,850,769 shares of Class A common stock by the stockholders.
  • The move comes ahead of a direct public listing. No date for that is given, but it is expected within weeks.
  • The company is said to be valued at $90B in private auction, based on $350/share.
  • Coinbase booked $1.28B in revenue vs. year-ago $533.7M and adjusted EBITDA of $527M vs. year-ago $24M for FY2020.
  • The company reports ~43M retail users, 7,000 institutions, and 115,000 ecosystem partners in over 100 countries.
  • Last month, online video game company Roblox listed on NYSE through direct listing.
