Mortgage applications down for second week as mortgage rates rise for 6th week

Mar. 17, 2021 7:00 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • MBA Mortgage Applications
  • Composite Index: -2.2% vs. -1.3% the previous week.
  • Purchase Index: +2% vs. +7.0% the previous week.
  • Refinance Index: -4% vs. -5.0% the previous week.
  • 30-year mortgage rate remains at 3.28% vs. 3.26%.
  • On a year-over-year basis, purchase mortgage apps up 5% and refis down 39%.
  • “Rates have jumped 36 basis points since the end of January, and last week refinance activity fell across all loan types. The purchase market helped offset the slump in refinances . As the recovering job market and demographic factors drive demand, despite ongoing supply and affordability constraints,” said Joel Kan, an MBA economist.
