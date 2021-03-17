Wayfair seen benefiting from thinner brick-and-mortar landscape
Mar. 17, 2021 7:20 AM ETWayfair Inc. (W)WBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Argus lays out its bullish thesis on Wayfair (NYSE:W).
- Analyst John Staszak: "We think that strong results over the past two quarters have reassured investors that the company's recent strength has not been due to the pandemic alone. Looking ahead, we expect Wayfair to continue to benefit from brick-and-mortar store closures and growth in work-from-home arrangements."
- Based on Wayfair's strong third- and fourth-quarter results and management's guidance, Argus now expects strong revenue growth in 2021 up to $16.0B. The firm also projects a gross margin rate above 28%, at the top of management's long-term target range of 26% to 28%.
- Argus has a price target on Wayfair of $360 vs. the average Wall Street PT of $308.88.