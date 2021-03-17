Enthusiast Gaming to acquire Icy Veins
Mar. 17, 2021
- Enthusiast Gaming (OTCQB:ENGMF) entered into a binding term sheet to acquire Vedatis, owners of Icy Veins, for €7M (or ~$8.3M) in cash and stock, plus an earnout subject to certain milestones being achieved.
- Acquisition completion conditional on inking a definitive agreement; expected to close in 2Q21.
- Icy Veins is one the largest independent Activision Blizzard fan communities generating 3B+ lifetime views of content.
- Enthusiast Gaming has worked with Icy Veins, monetizing its advertising traffic since 2017; in 2020, Enthusiast Gaming generated ~$2.4M in advertising revenue for Icy Veins.
- Post Icy Veins acquisition, Enthusiast Gaming will retain 100% of the advertising revenue but will also immediately unlock the ability to start monetizing the Icy Veins community through the company's differentiated flywheel.
- The company targets to increase its mix of owned and operated properties on its platform; current acquisition will raise its web properties mix to 44% owned based on viewership.