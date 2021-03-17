Nasdaq futures tumble as 10-year Treasury yields spike to post-pandemic highs
Mar. 17, 2021 7:45 AM ETNASDAQ 100 Futures (NDX:IND), SPX, INDUIND, SPX, INDU, NDX:INDBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor65 Comments
- The bond market, which has been fairly calm this week, looks jittery ahead of the FOMC decision and Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference later today.
- The 10-year Treasury yield is up 4 basis points to 1.66%. It's near levels seen just after yields started to tumble in mid-January 2020 when they fell from a high of around 1.9%.
- The 30-year is up 3 basis points to 2.42%, the highest level since late 2019, and the 2-year is up a basis point to 0.16%.
- Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) -1% are sinking. Tech and momentum shares have been the most sensitive to a rise in rates.
- S&P futures (SPX) -0.3% are also lower, while Dow futures (INDU) +0.1%, which have been trading opposite to the Nasdaq, are slightly higher.
- Powell will speak at 2:30 p.m. ET, but there will be a lot of focus on the statement, too, to see if the 2023 dot plot median shows a hike this time around, pushing forward rate rise expectations.
- "We expect Powell to note the FOMC has the tools to intervene if the bond market becomes disorderly or constrains the economic recovery," wrote analysts at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "But we expect Powell to push back against talk of policy tightening because of the large amount of labor market slack."
- Fund managers surveyed by BofA said they thought a 2% level on 10-year yields would lead to a 10% correction in stocks.