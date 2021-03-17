Arcos Dorados EPS beats by $0.10, beats on revenue
Mar. 17, 2021 7:37 AM ETArcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO)ARCOBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.11 beats by $0.10.
- Revenue of $607.39M (-19.5% Y/Y) beats by $13.12M.
- Drive-Thru and Delivery up 49% and 171% in constant currency.
- CEO comment: “Looking ahead, we are increasing our commitment to make a positive influence on the communities we serve. I am proud to announce that Arcos Dorados is the first major restaurant operator in Latin America and the Caribbean to incorporate ESG indicators in its executive variable compensation program. Starting this year, in order to reach their full variable compensation targets, our bonus-eligible employees will need to meet objectives related to youth opportunity as well as responsible and ethical business practices. With respect to this year’s financial results, we expect some uncertainty in the short-term, but we firmly believe Arcos Dorados is poised for long-term success as market conditions normalize over the course of 2021."
- Shares +4.6% PM.
- Press Release