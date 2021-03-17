Toyota meets pay raise demands in Japan
Mar. 17, 2021
- Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) agreed to an average annual pay raise of 9.2K yen per month in the year starting on April 1 to meet the demand of a labor union. The increase is also larger than the 8.6K yen per month boost last year.
- The aggressive stance by Toyota is part of a plant to lead the auto industry not just in Japan's wage negotiations, but in carbon neutrality and digitalization as well, according to Reuters.
- Away from home, Toyota is expected to launch three new electrified models in the U.S. this year.