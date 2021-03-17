Toyota meets pay raise demands in Japan

Mar. 17, 2021 7:37 AM ETToyota Motor Corporation (TM)TMBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) agreed to an average annual pay raise of 9.2K yen per month in the year starting on April 1 to meet the demand of a labor union. The increase is also larger than the 8.6K yen per month boost last year.
  • The aggressive stance by Toyota is part of a plant to lead the auto industry not just in Japan's wage negotiations, but in carbon neutrality and digitalization as well, according to Reuters.
  • Away from home, Toyota is expected to launch three new electrified models in the U.S. this year.
