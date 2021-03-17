New Samsung Galaxy Note model in jeopardy as chip shortage continues
Mar. 17, 2021 7:39 AM ETSamsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (SSNNF)SSNNF, SSNLF, TSMBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Samsung (OTC:SSNNF,OTC:SSNLF) could skip launching a new Galaxy Note model this year due to the global semiconductor shortage, according to comments from co-CEO Koh Dong-jin during the annual shareholder meeting.
- “There’s a serious imbalance in supply and demand of chips in the IT sector globally. Despite the difficult environment, our business leaders are meeting partners overseas to solve these problems. It’s hard to say the shortage issue has been solved," says Koh.
- The shortage was driven by pandemic-driven demand spikes for smartphones, game consoles, and other consumer electronics.
- The automotive industry was hit hard and early by the shortage due in part to its temporarily low demand and cut orders. But the problem has now spread to Qualcomm's Snapdragon mobile processors, which are produced by TSMC (NYSE:TSM), the overstretched competitor of Samsung's foundry business. TSM shares are down 1.4% pre-market.
- Last month, Samsung's foundry business had to temporarily pause operations in Austin, Texas, due to the weather-related power outages in the area, which created another setback for chip capacity.
- Later today, Samsung is expected to debut the newest models for its low-cost Galaxy A smartphone line during an Awesome Unpacked event.