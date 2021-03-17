Algernon submits FDA meeting request for psychedelic drug DMT stroke program

  • Algernon Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:AGNPF) announces that it has filed a pre-IND (Investigational New Drug) meeting request with the U.S. FDA for its investigation of AP-188 (“N,N-Dimethyltryptamine or DMT”), a known psychedelic compound that is part of the tryptamine family, for the treatment of stroke-related dysfunction.
  • In the meeting request application, the company is asking for direction regarding the use of DMT as an adjunctive treatment with constraint-induced movement therapy (CIMT) for the treatment of upper-limb dysfunction in stroke patients.
  • Another pre-IND meeting request for the use of DMT as a treatment for acute stroke will be filed once the company completes additional preclinical work, it said.
  • Algernon has also filed new provisional patents for new forms of DMT, in addition to formulation, dosage and method of use claims for ischemic stroke.
