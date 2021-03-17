Colfax shares slips on equity raise
Mar. 17, 2021 7:50 AM ETColfax Corporation (CFX)CFXBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Colfax (NYSE:CFX) -3.3% premarket after pricing public offering of 14M common shares at $46/share.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 2.1M shares.
- Offering is expected to close on March 19.
- Net proceeds will be ~$618.4M, or $711.3M f the underwriters exercise their option.
- Proceeds will be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes, which may include capital expenditures and and the repayment of indebtedness.
- Last week, the company announced its plan to split into two independent companies, a specialty medical technology firm and a fabrication technology firm.