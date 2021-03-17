Pinduoduo passes Alibaba as largest Chinese e-commerce player after user surge
- Fueled by pandemic-driven online shopping demand, Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) becomes China's largest e-commerce company in terms of users after a Q4 report that included 163% Y/Y revenue growth to $4.07B, topping estimates by $1.2B. ADRs are down 4.4% in pre-market trading.
- Active users totaled 788.4M in 2020, up 50% on the year and above Alibaba's 779M.
- The loss per share of $0.02 was one cent better than analysts expected.
- GMV for the trailing 12 months was up 66% to $255.6B as of December 31.
- Annual spending per active buyer TTM was up 23% to $324.20.
- “Pinduoduo started with agricultural products, with the vision of offering consumers the ‘Costco + Disney’ experience of more savings and more fun. We are now the largest agriculture platform in China and we hope that Pinduoduo can one day become the largest grocer in the world,” says CEO Lei Chen.
- The company also announces that founder Colin Huang has left the board to explore future growth and will be replaced by the CEO in the chairman seat.
