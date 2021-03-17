EC OKs expanded use of Merck’s Keytruda in classical hodgkin lymphoma

Mar. 17, 2021 8:07 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)MRKBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • The European Commission (EC) has approved an expanded label for Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Keytruda, an anti-PD-1 therapy, as monotherapy for the treatment of patients aged 3 years and older with relapsed or refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma (cHL) who have failed autologous stem cell transplant or following at least two prior therapies.
  • The approval is based on results from Phase 3 KEYNOTE-204 trial.
  • Merck is continuing to study Keytruda across hematologic malignancies through a broad clinical program, including trials in cHL and primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma and more than 60 studies across 15 tumors.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.