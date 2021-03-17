EC OKs expanded use of Merck’s Keytruda in classical hodgkin lymphoma
Mar. 17, 2021 8:07 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)MRKBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The European Commission (EC) has approved an expanded label for Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Keytruda, an anti-PD-1 therapy, as monotherapy for the treatment of patients aged 3 years and older with relapsed or refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma (cHL) who have failed autologous stem cell transplant or following at least two prior therapies.
- The approval is based on results from Phase 3 KEYNOTE-204 trial.
- Merck is continuing to study Keytruda across hematologic malignancies through a broad clinical program, including trials in cHL and primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma and more than 60 studies across 15 tumors.