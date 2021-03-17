Cassava initiated with a buy and $110 PT at Jones Trading; sees 111% upside

  • Jones Trading analyst Soumit Roy has initiated coverage of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) with a buy rating and $110 price target.
  • Given Monday's closing price of $52.16, that represents an upside of ~111%.
  • Roy says Cassava can benefit from the bullish Alzheimer's disease space given his belief that Biogen's (NASDAQ:BIIB) aducanumab will gain FDA approval.
  • "We view Cassava amongst a handful to show cognitive benefits at 6 months in phase 2 in harder to treat mild to moderate patients, and [simufilam] potentially has a higher probability of success to readout positive at 12-month phase 2 data update in mid-2021," he writes.
  • Roy says his optimism for simufilam is based on its different mechanism of action "targeting a scaffolding protein to tame neuroinflammation and neurodegeneration" and data supporting it.
  • Cassava shares are up 2% to $53.18 in premarket trading.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.