Cassava initiated with a buy and $110 PT at Jones Trading; sees 111% upside
Mar. 17, 2021 8:20 AM ET By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Jones Trading analyst Soumit Roy has initiated coverage of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) with a buy rating and $110 price target.
- Given Monday's closing price of $52.16, that represents an upside of ~111%.
- Roy says Cassava can benefit from the bullish Alzheimer's disease space given his belief that Biogen's (NASDAQ:BIIB) aducanumab will gain FDA approval.
- "We view Cassava amongst a handful to show cognitive benefits at 6 months in phase 2 in harder to treat mild to moderate patients, and [simufilam] potentially has a higher probability of success to readout positive at 12-month phase 2 data update in mid-2021," he writes.
- Roy says his optimism for simufilam is based on its different mechanism of action "targeting a scaffolding protein to tame neuroinflammation and neurodegeneration" and data supporting it.
- Cassava shares are up 2% to $53.18 in premarket trading.