GT Biopharma posts interim Phase I/II results from GTB-3550 cancer study
Mar. 17, 2021 8:14 AM ETGT Biopharma, Inc. (GTBP)GTBPBy: SA News Team
- GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) announces updated interim Phase I/II clinical trial results for the company's lead therapeutic candidate, GTB-3550, being evaluated for the treatment of high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
- Patients enrolled early in the study (patients 1-4) were treated with doses of GTB-3550 below the anticipated therapeutic dose (RP2D) and maximum tolerated dose (MTD) to address possible safety concerns.
- All patients treated at the lower doses exhibited no signs of toxicity, and did not experience any Grade of Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS).
- In the study, which enrolled a total of 9 patients, the 9th patient, who was treated at the 100mcg/kg/day dose level, achieved a 63.7% reduction in bone marrow blast levels from 22% before therapy to 8% after therapy.
- All patients treated at higher doses of GTB-3550 did not experience any CRS.
- MDS is a rare form of bone marrow-related cancer, while AML is a type of cancer in which the bone marrow makes abnormal myeloblasts (a type of white blood cell), red blood cells, or platelets.
- Shares up nearly 7% premarket.