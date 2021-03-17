Smartsheet upgraded at JPMorgan after earnings on 'abating headwinds'

Mar. 17, 2021 8:20 AM ETSmartsheet Inc. (SMAR)SMARBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
  • Citing the pullback and "abating headwinds," JPMorgan upgrades Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) from Neutral to Overweight and raises the price target from $65 to $83.
  • The firm notes that Smartsheet shares were down for a bit after hours yesterday following the earnings report, likely due to the downside FY22 FCF guidance, which creates an attractive buying opportunity.
  • JPMorgan is "starting to see confirmation of the trend that companies will be complementing their synchronous work mechanisms (like Zoom) with asynchronous mechanisms such as Smartsheet's work management platform."
  • SMAR shares are up 1.3% pre-market to $69.50.
  • Yesterday, Smartsheet reported Q4 beats with an upside full-year sales forecast.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.