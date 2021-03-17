Smartsheet upgraded at JPMorgan after earnings on 'abating headwinds'
Mar. 17, 2021 8:20 AM ETSmartsheet Inc. (SMAR)SMARBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Citing the pullback and "abating headwinds," JPMorgan upgrades Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) from Neutral to Overweight and raises the price target from $65 to $83.
- The firm notes that Smartsheet shares were down for a bit after hours yesterday following the earnings report, likely due to the downside FY22 FCF guidance, which creates an attractive buying opportunity.
- JPMorgan is "starting to see confirmation of the trend that companies will be complementing their synchronous work mechanisms (like Zoom) with asynchronous mechanisms such as Smartsheet's work management platform."
- SMAR shares are up 1.3% pre-market to $69.50.
- Yesterday, Smartsheet reported Q4 beats with an upside full-year sales forecast.