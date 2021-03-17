St. Patrick's Day cheer from Goldman on Monster, Constellation and Boston Beer

  • Goldman Sachs is out with positive updates on Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST), Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) and Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) on what it sees as very favorable risk-reward profiles on the beverage companies into the re-opening period.
  • "Against this backdrop, we reiterate our Buy ratings on STZ (on the conviction list), SAM & MNST given: (1) strong category momentum and (2) robust innovation pipelines - as we believe they are very well-positioned across multiple market environments," updates the firm.
  • Goldman has all three stocks slotted with a Buy rating. The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Constellation Brands is Bullish, while Monster and Boston Beer have Neutral Quant ratings.
