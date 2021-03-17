Housing starts, building permits surprise to the downside in February
Mar. 17, 2021 8:31 AM ET By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- February Housing Starts: -10.3% M/M to 1.421M vs. 1.570M expected and 1.584M prior (revised from 1.580M).
- On a Y/Y basis, housing starts are down 9.3%.
- Single-family housing starts, at a rate of 1.040M, falls 8.5% from the revised January rate of 1.136M.
- Building permits: -10.8% to 1.682M vs. 1.750M expected and 1.886M prior (revised from 1.881M).
- Still, that's up 17.0% from February 2020's rate of 1.438M.
- Single-family authorizations were at a rate of 1.143M, 10.0% below the revised January rate of 1.270M.
- Privately owned housing completions in February were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.362M, 2.9% above the revised January estimate of 1.324M and 5.0% above the February 2020 rate of 1.297M.
- Single-family housing completions, at a rate of 1.042M, is up 2.8% from the revised January rate of 1.014M.