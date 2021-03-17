CPI Aerostructures scales 19% on securing $9.2M follow-on order from Lockheed Martin
Mar. 17, 2021 8:50 AM ETCPI Aerostructures, Inc. (CVU), LMTCVU, LMTBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA3 Comments
- CPI Aerostructures (NYSEMKT:CVU) bags a follow-on order from Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) to manufacture structural assemblies for new production F-16 Block 70/72 aircraft.
- In February 2019, the company announced a multi-year contract with Lockheed Martin to provide Rudder Island and Drag Chute Canister assemblies for the F-16 and has received a number of orders since then.
- This new order is the largest under this contract thus far and more than doubles the order book for this structural assembly to $17.9M.
- Deliveries expected to occur in 2022 and 2023.
- CVU jumps 19% pre-market.