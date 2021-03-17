CPI Aerostructures scales 19% on securing $9.2M follow-on order from Lockheed Martin

  • CPI Aerostructures (NYSEMKT:CVU) bags a follow-on order from Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) to manufacture structural assemblies for new production F-16 Block 70/72 aircraft.
  • In February 2019, the company announced a multi-year contract with Lockheed Martin to provide Rudder Island and Drag Chute Canister assemblies for the F-16 and has received a number of orders since then.
  • This new order is the largest under this contract thus far and more than doubles the order book for this structural assembly to $17.9M.
  • Deliveries expected to occur in 2022 and 2023.
  • CVU jumps 19% pre-market.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.