STRATA Skin Sciences holder closes new fund
Mar. 17, 2021 8:56 AM ETSTRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (SSKN)SSKNBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Accelmed Partners, a private equity investor of Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN), has closed its oversubscribed second fund, Accelmed Fund II, LP with the $400M of capital commitments exceeding the original target of $300M.
- Fund II’s precursor, Accelmed Fund I, LP that closed in 2016 with $130M in capital commitments made investments in Strata which is now trading ~17.5% higher in the pre-market.
- Early this month, STRATA announced an expansion for its direct distribution agreement with Wuhan Miracle Laser Systems (Miracle) targeting recurring revenue as well as direct capital from sales in China.