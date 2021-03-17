Emerald Health inks deal with Spanish greenhouse grower for GMP-certified cannabis
Mar. 17, 2021 9:04 AM ETEmerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (EMHTF)EMHTFBy: SA News Team2 Comments
- Emerald Health Therapeutics (OTCQX:EMHTF) has formed a partnership with Medical Plants SLU, based in Almeria, Spain, to provide resources and expertise to assist Medical Plants to produce medical cannabis dried flower and products to serve emerging legal medical cannabis markets in the EU and other countries that require high-grade GMP-certified flower or derivatives.
- Medical Plants is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cualin Quality S.L., a high-tech producer of high-quality tomatoes with more than 25 years of growing experience.
- In the deal, established initially for a three-year period, Emerald will provide cannabis seeds or seedlings, greenhouse construction expertise, and cannabis growing expertise to assist Medical Plants in establishing its greenhouse-based production operation.