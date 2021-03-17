Alibaba stock on watch as company eyes Tencent-related antitrust concession
Mar. 17, 2021 9:06 AM ETAlibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)BABA, TCEHY, TCTZFBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor15 Comments
- Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) plans to set up a version of its TaobaoDeals app that can operate on rival Tencent's (OTCPK:TCEHY,OTCPK:TCTZF) WeChat social network in a concession to Chinese regulators cracking down on tech company overreach.
- Bloomberg sources say Alibaba has already started to invite some merchants to participate in the lite bargain app, which will also allow Alibaba merchants to accept WeChat Pay for the first time.
- Tencent will have to approve of the app before it appears on WeChat, which has more than one billion users and already offers online payment and ride-sharing services.
- Alibaba and Tencent are both in the crosshairs of Chinese regulators due to the former's ties to Jack Ma and his Ant Group fintech and the latter's participation in the payments industry.
- BABA shares are down 0.4% pre-market to $225.98.
- US-listed Chinese stocks should also be on watch today due to Pinduoduo's strong Q4 report and the pricing of Baidu's Hong Kong listing.