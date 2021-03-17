EMCORE nabs $1.1M development contract from a major U.S. prime contractor
Mar. 17, 2021 9:08 AM ETEMCORE Corporation (EMKR)EMKRBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) received a development contract worth $1.1M from a major U.S. prime contractor to design and manufacture a high-end Inertial Measurement Unit for tactical intelligence and reconnaissance systems.
- The prototype phase has been successfully completed and as part of the contract in this follow-on phase, EMCORE will deliver initial production units that will be used for proof of manufacturing and system level qualification.
- The agreement "further demonstrates the value of our Mixed-Signal products and our strategy for Transforming Navigation that enables the versatility to customize our products to meet very specific customer demands," president & CEO Jeffrey Rittichier commented.
- Shares trading 0.3% higher premarket