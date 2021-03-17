EMCORE nabs $1.1M development contract from a major U.S. prime contractor

Mar. 17, 2021 9:08 AM ETEMCORE Corporation (EMKR)EMKRBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) received a development contract worth $1.1M from a major U.S. prime contractor to design and manufacture a high-end Inertial Measurement Unit for tactical intelligence and reconnaissance systems.
  • The prototype phase has been successfully completed and as part of the contract in this follow-on phase, EMCORE will deliver initial production units that will be used for proof of manufacturing and system level qualification.
  • The agreement "further demonstrates the value of our Mixed-Signal products and our strategy for Transforming Navigation that enables the versatility to customize our products to meet very specific customer demands," president & CEO Jeffrey Rittichier commented.
  • Shares trading 0.3% higher premarket
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.