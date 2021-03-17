Sabre advances distribution capabilities with expanded point-of-sale availability

  • Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) announces milestones in its progress towards delivering NDC-enabled solutions:
  • NDC content can now be booked through GetThere, Sabre's corporate online booking tool
  • Sabre received NDC Level 4 certification as an IT provider
  • New NDC capabilities and content expansion from Singapore Airlines
  • "Partners like Sabre are essential in enabling us to advance our NDC strategy and deliver the personalized, differentiated offers today's travelers increasingly want – especially during these uncertain, fast-changing times," said Bryan Koh, Division VP, E-Commerce and Distribution at Singapore Airlines.
