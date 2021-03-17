SinglePoint secures additional $2M financing to drive acquisitions growth

  • SinglePoint (OTCPK:SING) secures $2M in preferred stock, that has a fixed price at which it converts into shares of common stock.
  • The additional financing strengthens balance sheet and bolsters company's position to drive growth and access future synergistic expansion opportunities.
  • Proceeds will be used for sales and marketing initiatives for the company's recently acquired leading solar lead provider, Energy Wyze, and exclusive distributor of an industrial grade, American-made, high-proficiency energy-efficient air purification technology Box PureAir.
  • "We have accomplished a lot in the last year, from acquisition to debt repayment, which has strengthened the Company as a whole. This capital raise is the culmination of all the work we have put in to setting up the Company for long term success. With the clean-up of debt and hopefully reaching operational profitability soon within our existing business units we will be able to simply focus on growing shareholder value," concluded Wil Ralston, President.
  • Shares -3.1% pre market.
