Uranium Energy launches 10M-share public offering

Mar. 17, 2021 9:25 AM ETUranium Energy Corp. (UEC)UECBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • Uranium Energy (NYSEMKT:UEC) -6.2% pre-market after saying it entered into agreements with institutional investors to purchase 10M common shares at $3.05 each.
  • Uranium Energy plans to use the proceeds for additional uranium purchases and for general corporate and working capital purposes.
  • The company says it has secured 800K lbs. of additional U.S. warehoused uranium, consisting of 500K lbs. for April delivery and 300K lbs. for December delivery.
  • Including the previously announced acquisition of 400K lbs., UEC says it has entered into contracts to purchase a total of 1.2M lbs. of U3O8 at a volume weighted average $28.94/lb.
  • Analysts say uranium miners buying the physical commodity in the spot market, betting on higher prices in the future, is a new phenomenon in the sector and positive for prices.
