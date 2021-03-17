Tecogen scores another order from cannabis cultivation facility

Mar. 17, 2021 9:30 AM ETTecogen Inc. (TGEN)TGENBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
  • Tecogen (OTC:TGEN) has announced the sale of three 400-ton Tecochill chillers integrated into a chiller system for use by an indoor cannabis cultivation facility in Massachusetts.
  • The chillers will be packaged integrated into a modular packaged container that will be located outside the grow facility to maximize indoor space for plant growth.
  • The sale brings the total number of Tecochill chillers sold to cannabis cultivation facilities in Massachusetts to 29. The chiller system will be serviced out of Tecogen's Waltham service headquarters.
